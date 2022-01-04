KMC commissioner, his wife and Mayor's OSD test Covid positive

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) commissioner Binod Kumar, along with his wife, tested Covid positive on Sunday.



According to sources, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim's OSD had also been affected with Coranavirus.

The development comes three days after Member Mayor-in-Council (MMIC), KMC, Swapan Samaddar tested COVID-19 positive on December 30, 21.

Two employees of the Mayor's office in the civic body were also tested positive. On Wednesday, Sadhana Basu, Chairman of Borough IV and senior Trinamool Congress leader and MLA Tapas Roy were tested positive. All of them including those who tested positive were present at the oath taking ceremony of Mayor Firhad Hakim and other MMICs at the KMC lawn on December 28. The councilors and some MLAs were present during the ceremony. Sources said that Samaddar who is the MMIC of Bustee Development and Environment department of had Covid symptoms including fever on Wednesday and conducted RT PCR test. The report came as positive on Thursday. Sources said that another five employees in KMC associated with a number of departments have tested Covid positive.