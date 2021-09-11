KMC comes up with 2 water treatment plants

Kolkata: The Water Supply department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is coming up with two water treatment plants to mitigate water woes in some pockets of Jadavpur and Tollygunge in South Kolkata.

An additional allocation of Rs 210 crore has been made in the KMC's budget that was passed last month for this purpose. "A water treatment plant with 20 million gallon capacity will come up at Dhapa while another with 10 million gallon capacity will be set up beside Dhalai Bridge in Garia," a senior official of KMC said.

Tender has already been floated for the treatment plant at Dhapa that is estimated at Rs 123 crore while the DPR for the one at Garia, which will involve around Rs 75-80 crore is being readied. The KMC has already sent a proposal for financial support to the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department.

The three boroughs — X, XI and XII — under the KMC will be benefitted from these twin projects. The residents of these areas have been complaining of less flow of water in their households and several callers have raised the matter at the Talk to KMC programme which is held every Saturday for an hour. Chairman Board of Administrators Firhad Hakim individually attends those calls.

The water supply in Tollygunge and Jadavpur takes place from Garden Reach waterworks and Jai Hind water project at Dhapa. "The two treatment plants will contribute towards augmenting the water supply. The construction work is expected to take 24-30 months from the date of commencement," an engineer in the Water Supply department said.

The KMC has 90 water tankers in its fleet. The slum areas of the city are dependent on these tankers.