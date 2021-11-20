KMC collects Rs 5.20cr more in comparison to last year

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation's (KMC) earning this year through trade licence fees is Rs 5.20 crores more in comparison to the corresponding period last year. There have been 42500 new trade licences till date this year and the revenue earned is nearly Rs 44 crores. "We have found that a number of businessmen are taking up new ventures probably because of suffering losses during the COVID situation," a senior KMC official said. Interestingly during the period from October 11 to 24, during Puja holidays, the earning in online mode was over Rs 36 lakhs. 1000 new applications were received during the period. The online trade licence service was launched in September 2020.



"As soon as a trader applies with Aadhaar card or equivalent documents along with proof of ownership, the demand is generated. There is option to pay immediately or at a later stage. The trade licence is generated immediately but KMC conducts random checking for verification," the official added. KMC had formed special teams for collection of the fees from a section of businessmen who had not coughed up fees for a long time but were continuing with their business.