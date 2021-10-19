KMC cancels leaves of health staff from today

kolkata: The Health department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation cancelled leave of all its employees with effect from October 19 (Tuesday) so that all health related infrastructural facilities can continue running smoothly. Earlier, as per the notification issued on October 9, the leave of the Health department officials was allowed till October 24.

Atin Ghosh, Member Board of Administrators (BOA), in-charge of KMC's Health department, held an emergency meeting through video conferencing with all the 16 borough chairmen and executive health officers in presence of senior officials of the Health department and took stock of the COVID-19, dengue, and malaria situation in the city.

Covid vaccination, rapid antigen tests, dengue-malaria tests and other activities like surveillance right up to the ward-level will be done with utmost priority. "All the 144 urban primary health centres will be functional with full strength from Tuesday. We are not opening up any mega centre at present considering the fact that 50 per cent vaccines have been lying unutilised at these centres," Ghosh said.

He said over 60 per cent people in the city had already received both the jabs of Covid vaccine. More than 47.28 lakh people in Kolkata have received first dose while 27.14 lakh have got both the doses.

Over 60 lakh people in the city come on a daily basis for their work. Many of them have taken their first dose from KMC. "Cumulatively, 5 per cent of the city people are yet to receive second dose," a senior official of KMC's Health department said. "The Covid cases in the city have remained below 200 but we want to ensure that testing and vaccination is carried out in full swing," Ghosh added.