KMC Budget: Expenses for 2022-23 fiscal pegged at about Rs 4410.11 cr

kolkata: In its Budget outlay for 2022-23, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has pegged its estimated expenditure at Rs 4410.11 crore. The estimated revenue generation or income stands at Rs 4233.11 crore. On Wednesday, Mayor Firhad Hakim placed the deficit budget of Rs 177 crore for 2022-23, making up much of the deficit from previous fiscal (2021-22) that stood at Rs 580 crore.



"In 2022-23, our income is estimated at Rs 4233.11 crore while the expenditure at Rs 4410.11 crore. So, the opening deficit stands at Rs 177 crore," Hakim said. He added that in a major stride towards using mechanical mastic for repair of roads, KMC is entering into an agreement with a company which will guarantee maintenance and quality assurance till a period of ten years. The Public Works Department (PWD) had roped in the organisation for repair at Red Road.

Road repairing agencies have been using asphalt from hot mix plants, which have come under the glare of the National Green Tribunal due to pollution. The first, second and third wave of COVID-19 had severely impacted KMC's collection of property tax, which is the main source of revenue to maintain civic services. "We hope that with COVID situation improving the tax collection will improve in the last quarter of the financial year," added Hakim.

However, the number of registered assets that stood at 8.47 lakh last year had increased to 8.70 lakh this year. The waiver scheme that was introduced in 2020 and remained in effect till May 31, 2021 had led to collection of Rs 535 crore and outstanding property tax of Rs 960 crore has been settled. The amendment in the Certificate of Enlistment(CE), through which traders can obtain and renew CE for a maximum period of 15 years by making one-time payment, has also been instrumental in ensuring a good amount of revenue for KMC.

"We have earned Rs 46.69 crore from this segment and have issued 48198 CEs till December 10, 2021," Hakim added.

Mayor said KMC would demarcate the backward wards in the city, which lack civic amenities and stress on their development. "Some of the wards in the added areas of the city have witnessed development. But there are some wards located in central Kolkata and other parts of the city where development in terms of roads, lighting and similar infrastructure needs to be done," he reiterated. These wards, include 127, 128, 141,140,138,109, 108, 57, 58, among others.

The third phase of funds from Asian Development Bank (ADB) will be used for development of these wards, said Mayor. Various projects related to drainage, water supply and solid waste management would be fast-tracked for ensuring the best of civic amenities,

he added.