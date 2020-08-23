KMC brings Covid testing to doorsteps

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is starting 'COVID Testing at Doorstep' completely free of cost for people willing to undergo Corona test.



If a minimum of 20 person in a particular locality, apartment, housing complex is willing to take Covid test, the civic body will send its health personnel in a mobile van for the same.

The civic body is also starting a comorbidity survey where its health staff will go house to house to identify people with comorbidity."A person on behalf of a housing complex, apartment complex, club or a localised area will have to send a message in the whatsapp number 9830037493 stating that 20 or more persons' desire to undergo Covid test and we will be happy to send our health team at the doorstep for the needful. The testing may take place in a hall or large room inside a housing complex, club room, community hall etc. The report of the rapid antigen test will be available in 45 minutes and if it is found that a person with symptoms have tested negative in rapid test, he will be sent for RT- PCR test," said Firhad Hakim, Chairman of Board of Administrators , KMC.

The place where the testing will be held should preferably have air conditioning facilities considering the fact that the team members of the department wearing PPE kit do not face discomfort amidst the sultry weather conditions.

"We will soon take up preparation of database of people with comorbidity like kidney ailment, heart problem, blood sugar etc through door to door survey. We will submit the same to the state Health department. This will help us to easily ascertain whether a Covid positive person has comorbidity or not and

accordingly the planning of the treatment protocol can be made," Hakim said.

Meanwhile, President of Indian Medical Association, Dr Santanu Sen on Saturday handed over 1000 PPE kit and 3500 litres of sanitizer to Chairman of KMCs Board of Administrator Firhad Hakim. The kits are to be used by frontline Covid workers like health personnel and scavengers for protection purpose.

Already 5 frontline workers of KMC including a doctor has died of Covid.