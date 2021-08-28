KMC braces for 3rd wave

kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is bracing up for an imminent third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. KMC officials and police personnel will visit different markets and urge hawkers not to sell any product to customers not wearing masks.



Miking will be done at New Market, Hatibagan market and other places, where people come in large numbers for Puja shopping.

Shopkeepers will be warned against not wearing masks. If they are found not wearing a mask, then action will be taken against them.

The shopkeepers will be asked to sanitise their shops before opening and closing their shops.

"Not wearing mask at public place is a crime at present. Many people are travelling in markets without masks. To stop this, we have started the drive from New Market today," said Hakim, after conducting a meeting (ahead of Durga Puja shopping) with officials on COVID situation in the city at KMC on Friday.

He reiterated that KMC Health department officials had also conducted a meeting to discuss ways to cope with the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. "We are ready with the infrastructure. If a child gets COVID infected, then he/ she can stay along with mother at the Safe Home," pointed Hakim.

The KMC will soon start preparing a data bank consisting of a comprehensive list of the COVID affected and the vaccinated persons in the city. The civic body feels that the data bank will come handy in dealing with the third wave of COVID, as predicted by experts.