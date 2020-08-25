KMC bolsters its social media handles

Kolkata: In a significant stride to keep the citizens updated about the daily activities of the civic body and encourage feedback from them, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has deployed an agency for maintaining its social media handles like Facebook, Twitter etc.



Municipal Commissioner Binod Kumar has asked for photo/video contents of ground activities of all departments to be shared on Whatsapp on a regular basis and prior sharing of important programmes so that it can be uploaded in social media platform.

"We are one of the most important institutions when it comes to citizen centric services. So communication regarding our good work needs to reach the citizens. At the same time we will encourage comments on such posts so that a two way communication can be developed," said a senior Kolkata Municipal Corporation official. Replies or queries from citizens about any post will also be shared in the social media platform within 12 hours . Controlling officers of all departments has been asked to depute a competent officer and accordingly share his name, contact number whats app number, e-mail address etc who will be responsible for posting of activities in the Whatsapp number of the agency's appointed personnel.

Permission should be taken from Chairman or Member of Board of Administrator or Commissioner before uploading in the social media platform.