KMC approves rejuvenation work of Siriti crematorium

kolkata: The Member Mayor-in-Council (MMiC), the highest decision-making body in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Thursday approved the rejuvenation work of the Siriti Burning Ghat located near Tollygunge in South Kolkata.



"When filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh died in May 2013, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spent an entire night at Siriti where the last rites of Ghosh was performed. It was during that time when she expressed her desire that the facilities there needed a major facelift.

An amount of nearly Rs 8 crore for the revamp has been approved by the MMiC and the proposal will soon be forwarded to the state government for financial approval," Tarak Singh, MMiC ( Sewerage and Drainage) said.

KMC has acquired 14 cottah land adjacent to the premises of the crematorium for expansion.

Two electric furnaces and a wooden pyre for performing the last rites of deceased persons will be added and the entire premises will be beautified. "We will also have an air-conditioned hall for the waiting mourners," Singh added.

Presently there are two furnaces among which one is kept on standby. The crematorium belonged to the descendants of Sabarna Roy Choudhury–a zamindar family of Mughal Bengal.

A waterbody will also be created in the area and the temple located beside the crematorium will be rejuvenated.

The work for the revamp is expected to take 18 months from its beginning.

About 10 bodies on average are cremated at Siriti with people tending to avoid this facility because of its poor condition.

The crematorium badly needed a facelift with no major renovation work being undertaken for a long time.