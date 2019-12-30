KMC approval ruled out for small homes

Kolkata: Building plan sanction from Kolkata Municipal Corporation will not be required for setting up houses with two or three storeys that do not go beyond an area of 200 square metres.



"Residences that will be built on 3 cottah and not go beyond 200 square metres will not require KMC building plan sanction. This will reduce the delay in process of getting sanction plan and hence the construction of a small residential house will be expedited," said Mayor Firhad Hakim.

The person,who wants to build a house, will entrust the responsibility to a Licenced Building Surveyor (LBS) empanelled with KMC's building department.

The LBS will collect the mutation certificate, ensure that there is no dispute regarding land titles, fill in the requisite form for the purpose, submit the fees etc.

The declaration of the structural stability of the building will be given by the LBS and he will also give in writing that the entire process will be

followed as per legal procedures.

"We will supervise whether the building is being constructed as per legal provision and if it is found that there is any sort of deviation from rules in any form, the license of the LBS will be cancelled," a senior official of KMC's Building department said.

It may be mentioned that Director General (Building ) had brought the proposal for relaxation of KMC Building Rules 2009, for sanction of a building plan at Gobinda Dhar Lane under ward 42 of the civic body at the MMiC meeting and it was approved.