KMC announces Kolkata Shree awards 2020

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) announced the Kolkata Shree awards for 2020 acknowledging the Puja committees who have been able to create Covid awareness and preventive measures in the best possible manner.



The awards were declared in as many as 11 categories on Thursday.

"Our awards this year were not based upon the dazzling décor or lights or the crowd pulling aspect of the Puja committees. We had categorised our awards to honour those clubs which have played a leading role in fighting against Covid. We have selected the recipients in virtual mode," said Firhad Hakim, Chairman of KMC's Board of Administrators.

The Serar Sera Samaj Kalyan Puja awards went to — Kashi Bose Lane in Hatibagan, Hindustan Club in Gariahat, Naktala Udayan Sangha (Naktala) and Suruchi Sangha in New Alipore. The Sera Samaj Kalyan Pujo went to Rajdanga, Nabaudoy Sangha in Kasba, Hatibagan Sarbojonin, Barisha Club in Behala and Tala Park Protyoy.

The best 'Satarkikaran Barta' (Alertness Message) awards were bagged by Ahritola Sarbojonin, Tala Barowari, Dakshin Kolkata Sarbojoin Durgotasav at Bhowanipore and Samajsevi Sangha at Ballygunge. The best Safe Puja (Surokshita pujo) awards went to Beleghata 33 Palli,Chakraberia Sarbojonin, Ajeyo Sanghati in Haridevpur and Babubagan Sarojonin in Jodhpur Park.

The best Social Awareness (Samaj Sachetan) Puja award went to Behala Nutan Dal, Mudiali Club, Bhowanipore 75 Palli, Abasar Sarbojonin in Bhowanipore.

The KMC Best Puja awards were bagged by 56 Puja committees while the Sankatjoyee Puja awards a special prize that was announced this year went to 25 Puja committees which includes Halsibagan Sarbojonin, Tala Barowari, Kashi Bose Lane. Hatibagan Nabin Pally, Kankurgachi Yubak Brinda, Bosepukur Talbagan (Kasba), Samajsevi Sangha, to name a few.