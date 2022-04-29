Kishor Kishori Swasthya Mela organised to spread awareness against teenage pregnancy

balurghat: Kishor-Kishori Swasthya Mela (Health Fair for Adolescents) was organised jointly by the Hili Block Health Family Welfare department and Hili Panchayat Samity at Hili Rural Hospital premises on Thursday.



The chief objective for this health fair was to spread mass awareness to stop teenage marriage and teenage pregnancy. The fair started at 11 am.

As many as six stalls were set up by the organisers for free health check-up, blood test, blood pressure test and counselling session for the adolescents.

A street drama in order to curb the menace of child marriage was organised by Balurghat Natyatirtha.

The adolescent boys and girls who took part in the street drama were equally excited and thrilled.

Block Medical Officer of Health (BMOH) of Hili block Dr Rudrangshu Majumdar said the school and college going students, Kanyashree clubs covering all schools under Hili block, participated in the fair.

"Teenage couple counselling sessions in order to delay pregnancy until their proper age for healthy pregnancy was conducted. Teenage

pregnant mother counselling and antenatal check-ups including essential blood tests for teenage beneficiaries were organised," he said.

"As a doctor, I have seen the daily rising rate of teenage pregnancy in this block followed by the

complications during the antenatal period and complications for newborn babies. Being a health administrator of this block, it is my utmost duty to prevent such unfortunate incidents by spreading awareness among the teenagers," Dr Majumdar added.

Health official Dr Onkar Nath Mondal, DSP (Traffic) Bilbamangal Saha, BDO of Hili Amit Deb Mondal, IC of Hili police station Ganesh Sharma, Swami Dibakarananda Maharaj from Bharat

Sevashram Sangha, Bangaratna recipient Amulya Ratan Biswas, Principal of Hili College Narbu Sherpa and social worker Suraj Das were present in the fair