Kin of Nandigram carnage victims garland Suvendu's posters with shoes

Kolkata: Expressing dissatisfaction, the next of kin of those who were killed in Nandigram carnage garlanded posters of Suvendu Adhikari with worn-out shoes after he tendered resignation from Trinamool Congress party on Thursday.



On Thursday night, the family members of Sheikh Yasmin hung shoes on Adhikari's poster.

"In 2009 Parliament election, our family had decided not to cast a vote. Suvendu babu called up my father and requested us to go and exercise our franchise. After the incident, the goons supported by the CPI (M) killed my father for casting a vote. He has betrayed the families of the martyrs by quitting Trinamool Congress," said Sheikh Saharun, son of Yasmin.

On March 24, 2007, Sheikh Sadan had witnessed how his son Sheikh Imadul was tortured and killed by the CPI (M) goons in Nandigram. "I saw how they had killed my son. By joining the BJP, Suvendu babu has betrayed us. We do not support his action," Sadan said.

Swadesh Ranjan Das, president of Nandigram I block Trinamool Congress, said Adhikari had hurt the sentiments of the people of Nandigram.

"We know how Mamata di had saved us from the clutches of the CPI (M) and their goons. The decision to quit Trinamool has not gone down well with us. He has left Trinamool just to fulfil his greed. He has submitted to money power. Midnapore has given birth to many great personalities like Matangini Hazra, Satish Samanta and Sushil Dhara and at the same time

it has given birth to the Mirzafars like Suvendu Adhikari."

Till Friday, Adhikari had not uttered a word whether he would join the BJP on Saturday or not. But, resentment against him is brewing up in his constituency.