Kin of former CM thanks Mamata for sanctioning her pension

Kolkata: Ira Basu, sisiter-in-law of former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee with her pension being sanctioned after 12 years of her retirement as a school teacher.



"I would like to express my gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee for the support they have extended," Basu said after receiving the pension related documents from the DI at Khardah on

Wednesday.

The state Finance department has issued an order on Tuesday sanctioning her pension and former chief minister's daughter Suchetana Bhattacharjee is Basu's nominee in this connection. Suchetana, however, refused to be the nominee.