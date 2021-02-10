Kin of Dhupguri accident victims yet to get PM Modi's ex-gratia

Kolkata: The relatives of those who lost their lives in the Dhupguri car accident on January 19, and 18 others who sustained injuries in the same incident are yet to receive the compensation announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Soon after the accident that took place near Jaldhaka river bridge in Jalpaiguri town, the PM had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

On the contrary, the kin of the deceased, as well as the accident victims, have received the compensation announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee already. Banerjee had announced a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh to the relatives of the 14 deceased and Rs 2.5 lakh to the accident victims.

Senior officials of the state government said the PMO office had asked us to send the bank details of the family members. "We have sent all the details to them. They are supposed to directly transfer the money into the bank accounts of the family members and the victims. But, neither the relatives of the deceased nor the injured have received the compensation so far," the officials said.

"Our government has swiftly provided compensation. Even the work to clear the main road after the accident has been carried out by the municipality workers to avoid any further traffic congestion," claimed Gautam Deb, state Tourism minister.

Earlier, 14 people died and 18 others suffered injuries in a car accident at Dhupguri around 9 pm when a vehicle, in which they were travelling, collided with a stone-laden truck.

Of the 14 deceased, five were children. The victims were going to Dhupguri to attend a marriage reception.