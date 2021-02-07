Kin of cancer patient get caste certificates in 30 minutes

Kolkata: The humane approach of the officials of the Mamata Banerjee government has helped two relatives of a cancer patient to get caste certificates at Asansol in barely 30 minutes after proper verifications.



A state government official said a senior official of the Backward Class Welfare (BCW) department received a phone call from a cancer patient, who is now undergoing chemotherapy. The patient requested the official to provide a caste certificate against his own valid documents for his nephews.

Giving utmost importance to the wish of the cancer patient, the concerned officials led by the newly-joined Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Asansol Abhijnan Panja contacted the family. They faced difficulty in contacting the family as they had nothing apart from one phone number with them.

However, they provided a transport facility to the beneficiaries to bring them to the SDO's office along with the necessary documents.

Such quick delivery of the certificate was possible as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had simplified the process of issuing caste certificates.