Kin allege negligence after Covid patient's death

KOLKATA: The family members of an elderly woman, who was suffering from Covid, lodged a complaint against the authorities of ESI Hospital Joka with police, alleging that the woman died after falling from the hospital bed. A probe has been initiated in this regard.



However, the hospital authorities denied such allegations, claiming that the woman died after her oxygen level dropped. The incident had triggered tension on the hospital premises on Saturday morning. Family members of the deceased engaged in an altercation with some staff members of the hospital. Later, the deceased's son registered a complaint at Thakurpukur police station.

The deceased, Rabeya Hossain, a resident of Baedhanpally, was admitted to the ESI Joka with Covid. A hospital staff member called her son Akbar Hossain and informed him about her death. The family members were, however, allowed to see the body from a distance of 10-12 feet as per the Covid norms. As per the Health department's norms, the hospitals have to inform the family members of the patient in case of his or her death. They will be allowed to see the body from a distance.

Meanwhile, Akbar alleged that he had spotted an injury on his mother's head and blood stains. He said that her lungs were not properly functioning due to Covid. Family members also lodged a complaint with the hospital superintendent.