KIFF from Apr 25-May 1 to feature a total of 103 films

KOLKATA: The 27th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) will be held from April 25 to May 1, 2022. The inaugural ceremony is likely to be held at Nazrul Mancha. The focus country of this year's KIFF will be Finland.



The inaugural date was pushed from November last year to January 7 to 14. However, with a sudden rise in Covid cases and some members associated with the organising committee of the Festival getting infected with Covid, led to its postponement.

This edition of the Festival will be dedicated to centenary tribute to Satyajit Ray. The organising committee is optimistic of a good turnout with Covid restrictions being lifted completely with effect from April 1.

The state has recommended wearing of masks and use of sanitisers with a bulk of the population already receiving double doses of the vaccine.

Nandan I, Nandan II, Nandan III, Rabindra Sadan, Sisir Mancha, Nazrul Tirtha I, Chalachitra Satabarsha Bhavan, Rabindra Okakura Bhavan and Nazrul Tirtha II will be the venues hosting the Festival.

A total of 103 feature films, 58 short films and a number of documentaries will be screened this year. Apart from a good number of films by Ray, Chidananda Dasgupta's Portrait of the City and Amodini will be featured.

Foreign films to be screened include those from France, Spain, Finland, Iran, Lebanon, Mexico, Norway and America to name a few.

Ishaan Ghosh's Discards (Jhilli) and Madhuja Mukherjee's Deep 6 are two Bengali films that will be in the competition in the "Innovations in Moving Images Segment".