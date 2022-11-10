Kid's murder: Child rights body member visits kin in Balurghat

balurghat: State Child Protection Commission member Prasun Bhowmik on Tuesday evening visited the residence of eight-year-old boy Deep Haldar, who was abducted and found murdered on Sunday evening in Balurghat.

Bhowmik talked to the family members of the deceased by visiting his house at A K Gopalan Colony.

Bhowmik was accompanied by South Dinajpur District Child Protection Officer Jayeeta Mukherjee,

Inspector-in-Charge of Balurghat police station Santi Nath Panja, Child Protection officers Subodh Das and Suman Biswas, Chairperson of District Child Welfare Committee Mandira Roy and member Suraj Das. The police officials and the deceased's family members reportedly informed Bhowmik the details of the incident. He assured the victim's family to stay beside them till the case is not solved. On Wednesday, Bhowmik met the police and administrative officials to know about the progress of the case.