Kids from govt homes perform in 5 plays

Kolkata: In an event organised by the Shishu Kishore Akademi on Friday at Rabindra Sadan, children from government homes performed five plays in an effort to showcase their talent to a wider audience.



The annual presentation was conducted in joint arrangement with the Department of Information and Culture, and Department of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare.

The event was commemorated with a song by a group of children. It was attended by the president of Shishu Kishore Akademi Arpita Ghosh, state minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Dr Shashi Panja, state minister for Information and Culture Indranil Sen, secretary of Information and Culture Santanu Basu and director of state Child Rights and Trafficking Nilanjana Dasgupta.

The speakers applauded the initiative to develop a creative outlook amongst children living in government-run homes.

In the project, which spanned over seven months, about 90 people helped in training the children from the Akademi. The initiative was taken considering the mental state of children after restrictive movement for two years due to pandemic.

At a time when the world was facing difficulties, these children had the worst battles to fight.

Dr Panja said it became important to keep the children updated and at the same level as the one's living outside these homes. She congratulated the team, who worked on the programme and made sure to give direction to the creativity and talent of the children.

This initiative by the children reminded minister Indranil Sen of his first time singing at the venue when he was in class 7.

He congratulated the people, who worked towards training the children.

"Through this project people will come to know that the government is working for the welfare of these children and thinking of their future. The government is nurturing the talent of these children,"

Ghosh said