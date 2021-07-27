Kidneys & heart of 'brain dead' man save three lives

kolkata: City has witnessed another incident of organ donation on Sunday in which heart and kidneys were retrieved from a 44-year-old patient, who was declared brain dead at the SSKM.



The victim, Joydeb Manna (44), a resident of Shyampur in Howrah and a carpenter by profession was working on the roof of a two storey building at Kidderpore when he skidded off and fell on the ground.

He suffered injuries on various parts of his body. The incident occurred last Friday afternoon.

He was bleeding profusely when the police and local residents rescued him and rushed him to the SSKM Hospital.

Manna had severe injuries on his chest. After being taken to the hospital, the doctors found that the ribcage was badly fractured and blood clotted on various organs including the brain. Manna was in an unconscious state when he was taken to the hospital.

The patient did not gain consciousness. On Saturday night, the patient was declared brain dead. The family members of the patient were urged on Sunday morning if they would be interested to donate his organs. When the family members were convinced that organs of the patient would save the lives of many others they agreed to donate the organs.One kidney was transplanted on a 58-year-old patient at SSKM while the other was given to a 28-year-old patient. The heart was taken to a private hospital in the city where the organ was transplanted on a 43-year-old patient, a resident of Nadia's Chakdah.

The deceased's corneas have been preserved at the private eye hospital in the city.