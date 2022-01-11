Kidderpore: Man held for assaulting cop

kolkata: On Monday, a man in the Kidderpore area was asked to put on a mask by the police, who were making people aware of the situation through public address system. When the accused man was given a mask, he refused to put it on and started pushing the policemen there. Later, the man was arrested.



The police have stepped up strict vigil across the city to act against the people, who were not wearing masks.

Despite repeated requests made by the police for the past several days, some people are still found to be reluctant and disobeying the instructions deliberately.

In the Koley market area, since morning police had launched a special drive to act against the deliberate Covid protocols violators.

People who were found not wearing masks were arrested and taken to Muchipara police station.

According to police since 8 pm on Sunday, till 12 pm on Monday, 516 people across the city were either arrested or prosecuted for deliberate violation of Covid protocols and 282 people for not wearing masks.

Sources informed that due to a sharp rise in the Covid cases in Kolkata all the police stations as well as the traffic cops have been instructed to act against the violators of Covid protocol strictly.

However, traffic cops have been instructed to submit complaints against those people who are found on the road even after 10 pm without a valid reason or for an emergency.

The Police has been asked to regularly survey markets to see that all people wear masks and premises are being sanitized.

The state government reviewed the Covid situation in all the districts and sought reports as to whether Covid protocols were being followed.

Meanwhile, the cases are increasing in the state.