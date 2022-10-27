Khunti's Turf Hockey Ground receives FIH field certificate

Ranchi: The Turf Hockey Ground constructed at Bisra College, Khunti has been given the FIH Field Certificate.

This is a pertinent step towards providing not just befitting resources to the players but also for securing their on ground safety. Besides, it shall also serve to meet the standards for organising International level matches. Only, after fulfillment of the aforementioned parameters the FIH Field certificate is issued.

This monumental move is being received well by the players of the state who shall now be able to hone their talents while getting to practice at an International standards ground. Government is facilitating sports related endeavours with a larger aim to create a sports culture in the state

Under the directions of the Hon'ble Chief Minister consistent work is being carried out to facilitate sports and sportspersons of the state. Under the ambit of this efforts are being made to ensure capacity building of the players and also in making them adept to play in International standard grounds. In this regard, priority is being given to construction of International level Turf Hockey Grounds across various districts.

At present, construction of turf grounds is under process in several districts of the state that includes Simdega and

Chaibasa.