Khidderpore flyover to stay shut from today

KOLKATA: Khidderpore flyover will be closed for vehicular movement from January 28 to February 1, for span load test which will be conducted by the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC).

The traffic movement on the flyover will be suspended from Friday night till Tuesday morning. During the period, the flyover bound vehicles (West bound) will be diverted through Khidderpore old steel bridge, Circular Garden Reach (CGR) Road to reach Khidderpore crossing.

The flyover will be closed from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Tuesday.

Since the incident of Majerhat flyover collapse, the state government had taken up the matter seriously and conducted load capacity tests of all flyovers across the city in order to avoid any untoward incident.