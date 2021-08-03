'Khela Hobe' slogan will reverberate across India, says Mamata

Kolkata: Maintaining that the "Khela Hobe" slogan is now getting echoed even in Parliament and the "game will be played" in the entire country in the coming days, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that Rs 15,000 and 10 footballs will be given to each of the 25,000 clubs across Bengal to observe 'Khela Hobe Diwas' on August 16.



On Monday, she launched the "Khela Hobe" scheme under which 303 IFA affiliated football clubs received 10 footballs each at the Netaji Indoor Stadium while each of the three football giants — Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting Club — received 100 footballs.

Sharing her experience, Chief Minister said: "The slogan (Khela Hobe) has come out to be immensely popular. The people of Bengal have loved it and I have witnessed even women shouting the same when I went to address poll rallies in different parts of the state. Today, the same slogan is getting echoed in Parliament and even in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. In the coming days, 'game' will be played in the entire country and the people of Bengal will be playing a crucial role in it."

Banerjee was found dribbling a football while distributing it among members of the IFA affiliated clubs.

Reiterating the different projects taken up by her government for the development of sports in Bengal in the past 10 years, Banerjee said: "Around 25,000 clubs have received financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each in four instalments.

The Khela Hobe Diwas will be observed every year and it must come up as an important day. Our government will be distributing 1 lakh footballs among clubs."

Since there will be sporting activities to observe "Khela Hobe Diwas" in every block and a municipal corporation in the state and all 144 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation on August 16, Banerjee has announced giving a grant of Rs 15,000 to each of the 303 IFA affiliated clubs and 25 local clubs in the state.

Providing a breather to East Bengal supporters, the Chief Minister has assured that the city's football giant will also be playing in the Indian Super League (ISL). "I had to intervene last year as well. As far as I know, things are going well and East Bengal will also be taking part in the ISL and there is nothing to worry about in this regard," Banerjee said.