Khardah nominee dies of Covid, Mamata condoles demise

Kolkata: Kajal Sinha, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Khardah, died of COVID-19 on Sunday morning. Condoling the death, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Very, very sad. Shocked. Kajal Sinha, our candidate from Khardaha, succumbed to Covid. He dedicated his life to serving people & just fought a tireless campaign. He was a long-serving committed member of @AITCofficial. We will miss him. My condolences to his family & his admirers."



Earlier, two candidates — Rezaul Haque of Congress from Shamsergunj Assembly constituency and Pradip Nandy of RSP from Jangipur Assembly constituency — died of Covid on April 15 and 16 respectively.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Shyampukur Assembly seat Dr Shashi Panja is also suffering from Covid. Babul Supriyo, the BJP candidate from Tollygunge seat, tested positive for the second time.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Firhad Hakim, who laid a floral wreath on the hearse carrying the mortal remains of Kajal Sinha, held the Election Commission responsible for the disaster. "Despite repeated requests, the EC refused to club the last three legs into one. Kajal was a dedicated worker. It is most unfortunate that he will not be able to collect the certificate of the winning candidate," Hakim said.