Khardah by-polls: EC to start checking of EVMs from today

KOLKATA: The officials of the Election Commission will conduct the first-level checking (FLC) of EVMs and VVPATs in connection with by-election at Khardah assembly constituency from Tuesday (August 3) till August 6 at the Central Hall of the Administrative Building, Barrackpore.



Two representatives from each recognised political party duly authorised by the district president/ secretary will be allowed to remain present during the FLC, one for watching the FLC and another for mock poll.

By-election is due in seven assembly seats in Bengal that includes Jangipur and Shamsherganj in Murshidabad, Khardah in North 24 Parganas, Bhowanipore in Kolkata, South Dinhata in Cooch Behar, Santipur in Nadia and Gosaba in South 24-Parganas.

In Khardah, TMC candidate Kajal Sinha died of COVID-19 before the announcement of election results.

State Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay is all set to contest for the bypolls from Khardah.

He had resigned from the Bhowanipore seat to pave way for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contest the elections.

Standard protocols of COVID-19 on sanitisation, social distancing and wearing of masks should be strictly maintained during the checking process.