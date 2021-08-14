Kharda: TMC leader shot dead, 5 held

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, close aide of winner from Khardah Assembly seat Kajal Sinha who succumbed to Covid-19 after winning the polls, was shot dead while returning home on Friday night.



Ranajoy Kumar Shrivastava (33) was stopped by miscreants at 11. 30 pm near Sandhya Cinema on B T Road in Titagarh. They hurled bombs and fired a few rounds at him.

Trinamool Congress alleged that the BJP was behind the killing. The saffron party claimed that the murder was a fallout of infighting within the ruling party in the state. Trinamool Congress North 24-Parganas chief Jyotipriyo Mullick alleged that the BJP had masterminded the attack to "instil fear among ruling party workers in the area".

A complaint has been lodged with Khardah police station. Five people have been arrested so far.