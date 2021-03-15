Kharagpur: Shah holds roadshow in support of Hiron Chatterjee

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow at Kharagpur on Sunday evening in support of BJP candidate from the Assembly constituency actor Hiran Chatterjee.

Shah was found greeting people from above a decorated truck. He was accompanied by Hiran and the party's state president Dilip Ghosh.The road show that began at around 6.15 pm covered around 1 km to end at Malancha More in Kharagpur. Shah urged people to cast votes in favour of BJP candidates in the state and ensure win of Hiran from the Assembly constituency.

BJP had lost the seat in 2019 by-poll after Ghosh became MP. Pradip Sarkar of Trinamool Congress had won from the seat in the by-poll.

Police have ensured proper security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident during Shah's roadshow. It may be mentioned that this is Shah's first two-day visit to the state after the elections were announced.

On Monday, Shah will be attending two rallies in Jangalmahal. The first would be at Jhargram while his second public meeting would be at Ranibandh in Bankura. Shah would be addressing a rally at Jamda Circus Ground at Jhargram Town on Monday.