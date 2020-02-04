Khagragarh blast accused Musa hurls shoe at judge during trial

Kolkata: Prime accused of the Khagragarh blast case Mohammad Mosiuddin alias Musa, who is allegedly connected with the Islamic State (IS), hurled a shoe at the session judge of Bankshall Court on Tuesday.



According to sources, on Tuesday Musa was brought to the court for a scheduled hearing. While judge Prasenjit Biswas was recording the statement of witnesses of the case, Musa threw a shoe at him which eventually hit a lawyer.

Musa, after throwing the shoe reportedly started abusing the Judge verbally. He even said that the judge has no right to conduct the trial. God (Allah) will give justice to me, Musa said.

As soon as the incident occurred, police took Musa to the court lock-up. Consequently, the National Investigating Agency (NIA) reportedly submitted a petition for trial through video conferencing in future.

This is not the first time that Musa became violent. A few months ago, he assaulted a senior official of Presidency Central Correctional Home.

At the time the warden Amal Karmakar had received severe injuries after Musa hit his head with an iron pipe and Karmakar had to be admitted at a local hospital.

Sources in the correctional home said that the victim was in charge of the cell where Musa was lodged. Musa had also tried to slit the throat of a warder in the Alipore Central Correctional Home in December 2017.

Musa had first hit Govindo Chandra Dey with a stone and when the warder fell down, he took out an improvised knife and tried to slit his throat.

After the incident, Musa was transferred from Alipore to the Presidency Correctional Home.

Musa, a resident of Labhpur in Birbhum district, was arrested in July 2017 by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), for his involvement in the Khagragarh blast case in Burdwan district that took place in October 2014. He was in the wanted list of the National Investigation Agency.