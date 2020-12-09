Khadya Sathi: Correction forms available at ration shops & Bangla Sahayata Kendras

Kolkata: Application forms to apply for any issues related to Khadya Sathi scheme will be made available from Ration Shops and Bangla Sahayata



Kendras.

One may collect application forms to add new family member, to add any left out family member, for correction of information in digital ration card,

shifting of ration shop, surrendering digital ration card, conversion of schemes, adding Aadhaar anbd mobile number and to get duplicate digital ration card will be made available at all ration shops and Bangla Sahayata

Kendras.