Keshtopur: 4 held for abduction, murder of 2 teens

KOLKATA: At least four persons were arrested in connection to the abduction and murders of two teenagers, hailing from Keshtopur area in the city. It had been alleged that the teenagers were strangled to death in a moving vehicle by their neighbour.

The duo was abducted on August 22 from Keshtopur area and killed on the same day. But after the murders were committed, the accused had sent multiple messages and called up the father of one of the teenagers for ransom. On August 22, the boys— identified as Atanu Dey (16) and Abhishek Naskar (15)—went missing. On August 23, Atanu's father Biswanath Dey received a message from an unknown number claiming ransom. On August 24,Biswanath lodged a complaint at Baguiati police station. Meanwhile, two more messages and a few more ransom calls were received by Biswanath. They had demanded Rs 1 crore as ransom. On Monday, police nabbed a youth—identified as Abhijit Bose— who allegedly confessed to the crime. Deputy Commissioner of the Detective Department, Bidhannagar City Police, Biswajit Ghosh on Tuesday said Abhijit told them that there was a dispute between Satyendra and Atanu over the purchase of a motorcycle. On August 22, Satyendra had called Atanu, following which the latter arrived with his cousin Abhishek. They were asked to board a car. Police came to know that about four people were already inside the car. They went to a two-wheeler showroom in Rajarhat area. At night, they went towards Basanti Highway in the same vehicle and in the middle of the journey,the duo was killed. The bodies were dumped in two canals. On Tuesday, three more were arrested.

Prime accused Satyendra and another youth are on the run.