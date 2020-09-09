Kerosene price reduced as global oil demand declines

Kolkata: Kerosene price was reduced by Rs.0.69 per litre this month in Kolkata as global oil demand declined.



Retail Selling Price (RSP) of PDS Kerosene has reduced from Rs.28.66 per litre in August to Rs. 27.97 per litre in September 2020 in Kolkata. However, Kerosene dealers claimed that the reduction in the price of Kerosene is negligible.

"On September 1, the price of Kerosene was reduced by Rs.0.69 per litre. I would like to mention that the Central government has been increasing the price of Kerosene every month till August," said a Kerosene dealer in the city.

He reiterated that earlier a ration card holder used to get 600 ml kerosene and now the quantity has been reduced to 500 ml kerosene.

The decrease in Kerosene price is due to drop in oil prices in the international market and the strengthening of the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

"The increase in kerosene price in the past months were deliberately made by the Modi government. The customers blamed us for the price hike," pointed out a PDS official.