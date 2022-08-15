Keep shining bright: CM greets girls in Bengal on Kanyashree Day

KOLKATA:The state government celebrated Kanyashree Divas along with 2,100 students and officials in a grand manner at Nazrul Mancha on Sunday. The government has ensured enrolment of at least 80 lakh beneficiaries till date.



Noting that the Kanyashree scheme was initiated to empower girls of the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated those who enrolled in the programme and achieved their dreams. "The Kanyashree scheme was initiated with the aim of empowering girls across Bengal. As it continues to run successfully, on #KanyashreeDibas, I congratulate every single girl enrolled in the scheme for dreaming big and fearlessly chasing your dreams. Keep shining brighter!" Banerjee tweeted congratulating the girls enrolled in the scheme.

Through this scheme, the government gives financial assistance to girls under Kanyashree-I and Kanyashree-II. The K-I level is observed between Class VII and Class XII which entails annual financial assistance of Rs 1000 and the K-II which is one time grant of Rs 25,000 is given to girl students if they complete Class XII-level studies without getting married off. It tries to ensure that girls stay in school and delay their marriage till at least 18 years of age. The government has spent more than Rs 12,000 crore on the scheme till date.

The programme was presided by the state women and child development and social welfare minister Shashi Panja along with the state finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

"Through Kanyashree, money is not the only thing, it is to also give them strength and self confidence to dream and progress is taking place. This is for everyone, whoever is studying and has not gotten married, they are Kanyashree," Panja said on the occasion, while mentioning that there are around 8,000 Kanyashree Club till date. Cultural performance by the students of Jodhpur Park Girls' High School and Multipurpose Government Girls School was followed by the ministers as well as other dignitaries addressing the students on the occasion. The department also released a short audio-visual titled "Ami Kanyashree, Ami Cyber Yoddha, which is the first in the series of films on cyber-awareness for young people. They also released a Kishori Kit with an aim to initiate 'learning through play' method.

Apart from these 21 girls with outstanding achievements in various spheres like football, chess, education, social activity were felicitated. Amongst the girls felicitated was Papia Murmu, who has gotten an opportunity to play for the India Unified Football Team of Special Olympics.

Taking a dig at the political critics of Kanyashree, Panja said, "The scheme Kanyashree is progressing, the opposition should not become an obstruction in this progress," adding, "One time, bangle was given to Kanyashree, for that people speaking against the scheme were questioning on what material has been used and why it is being distributed. Girls, understand that in this society there will be some people who will be a deterrent. They will keep pressing the brake in case you become an accelerator."