Keep pandals open to allow ventilation, says Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said an advisory board set up by the state government has described organising Durga Puja festivities this year as a "big challenge" amid the COVID-19 crisis, and advocated erecting open marquees (pandals) as a precautionary measure to contain the virus spread.



Banerjee said the proposals of the 'Global Advisory Board' for Covid Response Policy will be discussed in detail during a meeting with the Puja committees on September 25.

Banerjee said at the state Secretariat: "The Global Advisory Board has given us a very good suggestion that the pandals should not be covered so as to allow enough ventilation. Places other than where idols will be kept should be left open from the top. We have accepted their proposal and during the meeting with Puja committees on September 25, we will hold further discussions."

Necessary steps to avoid the crowd at Puja pandals along with other precautionary measures also have to be taken. "We will discuss the issue of crowd management later," she said.

All members of the advisory board headed by Nobel Laureate Dr Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee also expressed their satisfaction over the state's initiatives in tackling Covid. "They were pleased to learn about the increase in the number of swab sample tests and Covid beds in hospitals along with free treatment, counselling and ambulance service provided in Bengal. They also appreciated the move taken for revival of the economy and have stressed on grievances redressal. We have informed them that about 95 percent of the complaints submitted with the Chief Minister's Office have been resolved," she said.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha along with other senior officers held 20 meetings with the advisory board.

At the same time, the Chief Minister said the high discharge rate of 86.40 percent compared to 77.93 percent at the national level, shows that the situation is improving. "But there is no scope of taking it lightly as phase II may arrive," Banerjee said after taking a dig at BJP state president Dilip Ghosh without naming him who had said Covid has gone.

Banerjee maintained that there are 23,624 active cases on Monday and 3,945 people have died so far. "But 86 percent of the deaths were due to co-morbidity. Earlier, many had ridiculed when we had highlighted about co-morbidity, now all are following the same," she said adding that so far 24.70 lakh swab sample tests were carried out. While speaking about the infrastructure she said there are currently 12,675 beds with a set up of oxygen supply of which only 4,101 are occupied.

Banerjee stressed upon the formation of a system to monitor SARI and ILI patients when 11.90 lakh people have benefitted out of the integrated helpline.