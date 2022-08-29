Keep fighting for welfare of the people: Mamata tells students

KOLKATA: Urging the student community to keep fighting for the nation, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee extended best wishes to the members of the party's students' wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), on its foundation day on Sunday.



In a tweet, the TMC supremo mentioned: "On #TMCPFoundationDay, I congratulate all members of our student community for their achievements! Your tireless contribution towards the @AITCofficial family is valued by one and all."

Banerjee further wrote: "You will always be our pride! Keep fighting for people and this nation, never give up."

A meeting to celebrate the foundation day will be held at the Gandhi statue on Monday. Mamata Banerjee will address the gathering.

In another tweet, she wrote: "Warm wishes to our student community on TMCP Foundation Day! As we celebrate your invincible spirit, we wish you the very best in all your future endeavors. We are certain that with your dedication and intelligence, you will take this nation to even greater heights!"

Banerjee always encourages students to join politics as it gives them an opportunity to do social service and understand the functioning of the government in a better way.

Banerjee started her political career as a member of Chhatra Parishad, which was the students' wing of Congress in the 1970s.

After setting up TMC, Banerjree raised Trinamool Chhatra Parishad and instructed them to respect the teachers and work to improve teacher- student relation. Across Bengal, teachers' day—which falls on September 5— is observed with great enthusiasm.

Political experts opined that Banerjee's address to the students on Monday was significant as it was expected that she would give guidelines to the students before the Panchayats election scheduled next year and subsequently for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Meanwhile, TMCP members from North Bengal and other districts had started coming to the city. They will take out rallies and gather at the Gandhi statue to listen to the TMC chairperson.

In a similar vein, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appreciated the TMCP for its arduous battle to uphold democracy. "I extend my best wishes to all the members of our Chhatra Parishad on the momentous occasion of #TMCPFoundationDay," he tweeted. "Your long and arduous battle for upholding the true spirit of Democracy will always be appreciated. The future is yours - keep shining, keep thriving!" the

leader added.