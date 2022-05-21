Kaushik Ganguly's next 'Palan', a tribute to Mrinal Sen's 'Kharij'
kolkata: It's been 40 years since Mrinal Sen's 'Kharij' happened. Anjan Sen and Mamata Sen have aged. Their son Pupai is married now.
Cut to Kaushik Ganguly's 'Palan.' This film has the same characters from 'Kharij.' They now reside in a dilapidated house in Kolkata.
For Mrinal Sen's birth centenary next year, director Kaushik Ganguly returns to Sen's 1982 cult film 'Kharij' and seeks inspiration for his next, 'Palan.'
On Friday, the makers shared the first look and poster of the main characters from Palan.
Set in the current time, Palan features Anjan Dutt, Sreela Majumdar and Mamata Shankar reprising their roles from 'Kharij'. Actor Jisshu Sengupta will be seen as Pupai, Paoli Dam his wife and Debapratim Dasgupta, who played the child actor 'Hari' in 'Kharij', will be seen in a crucial character in 'Palan.'
Ganguly, who is known for making award-winning films like 'Arekti Premer Galpo', 'Nagarkirtan' and 'Chotoder Chhobi', remembers meeting Sen. "I have never met Satyajit Ray but I have met Mrinal Sen on multiple occasions. No rousing speeches, but Kharij changed my outlook towards cinema. Who is responsible for Palan's death? There's a constant struggle between consciousness and guilt throughout the film," said Ganguly.
Produced by Pramod Films &The Big Day, 'Palan' will hit theatres in 2023.
