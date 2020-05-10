Kashmiri shawl traders urge CM for safe return

Kolkata: Kashmiri shawl traders doing business in Kolkata are stranded in the city due to the lockdown have urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for making proper travel arrangement for their return.



Around 60,000 Kashmiris usually come to the city in November to sell their traditional pashmina shawls and other hand-made garments door-to-door in credit and collect the money for the outfits in installments. November is their business month as leave for home in April.

Alongside the traditional shawls, these traders also sell Kashmiri handicraft, powder cases, ashtrays, suits, carpets, stoles and blankets.

"At least 5,000 Kashmiri shawl traders are stranded in Kolkata. We want Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to make proper arrangements so that they return home," said Mohamad Shafi Lone, general secretary of the Kashmiri Shawl Wholesalers and Hawkers Union. "We (Kashmiris shawl sellers) stay at rented houses from November to March in Kolkata and its outskirts. We go back home after selling the winterwear. We were scheduled to leave in the first week of April. However, train tickets got cancelled due to the lockdown that started on March 25. We don't have money to eat. We want Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should arrange a train for us so that we can go home," said Mushtaque Ahmed, a Kashmiri shawl trader.

However, the Mamata Banerjee government is taking all necessary steps to ensure safe return of all migrant workers who are stuck in

different parts of the country. So far 2,321 people were brought from Kerala and Rajasthan in two special trains. Bengal government has also introduced an automated e-pass system for entry and exit from Bengal. One can go to Egiye Bangla portal — www.wb.gov.in to avail passes.