Kashia canal in South Dinajpur to be revived

BALURGHAT: As per instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, South Dinajpur district administration has taken up the initiative to revamp a canal in Balurghat in order to provide better irrigation facilities to the farmers in winter season. Banerjee, during her administrative review meeting in Raiganj on December 7, had instructed the officials to revamp Balurghat's Kashia canal.



According to an administrative official, the canal will be revived under the scheme of 100 days' work shortly. "Before starting the work, it will be inspected by the officials of administration and irrigation department next week to know about its stretch. Both, farmers and fishermen will be benefitted if the canal is revived," the official said.

District magistrate Ayesha Rani A said: "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had instructed us to revive the canal during her administrative review meeting in Raiganj. We have taken up an initiative to reform it under 100 days' work. The rest of the canals will be revived in the same way afterwards."

The 65-km long stretch of Kashia canal originates in Gangarampur's Pransagar area and flows along river Atreyee before entering Bangladesh. After meandering through Balurghat and Gangarampur blocks, it flows into Bangladesh. Earlier, the canal had a connection with Punarbhaba river too. Local farmers of Bhatra, Jalghar, Dogachi and Gangasagar are largely dependent on this canal for agriculture.

Executive engineer of district irrigation department, Swapan Biswas said: "Irrigation work will be benefitted once the canal is restored. We are yet to be instructed by the district administration for its restoration. The work will be started once we receive the direction."

A local environmentalist, Tuhin Subhra Mandal, said: "Kashia canal being an asset of South Dinajpur for irrigation urgently needs restoration for its survival."

A local farmer of Gangasagar Bipul Sarkar said: "The requirement of water is high during Ravi season for agriculture. We can use the water of Kasia canal in Ravi season as per the initiative of our Chief Minister. Besides we can also get work in 100 days' work scheme."