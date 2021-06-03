Kashi Vishwanath Dham building collapse: State gives ex-gratia to families of deceased

Kolkata: State Transport & Housing minister Firhad Hakim handed over compensation to the families of the two labourers from Malda who died when a portion of an old, dilapidated and partially demolished building collapsed on them in the Kashi Vishwanath Dham (corridor) area in Varanasi on Tuesday. The two deceased hailed from Kaliachak.



Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had condoled the deaths and had said that the state government would stand by them.

Hakim met the family of the deceased on Wednesday and handed over cheques of Rs 2 lakh each. He also handed over Rs 50,000 each as compensation to the family of the six labourers injured in the incident. "Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has always been there for the people of Bengal and will continue to do so," Hakim said.

The two labourers Ebadul Momin and Aaminul Momin were residents of Alipur II of Rannuchak village under Kaliachak police station. mpost