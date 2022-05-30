Kasba: One more model ends life

kolkata: Saraswati Das (18), a resident of Bediadanga in Kasba, who was a promising model and a makeup artist committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house. The victim was brought up by her aunts.



Local residents spotted the victim hanging. According to local sources, the victim had studied up to class X. A relative of the victim said she had a dream of becoming a successful model. The local residents said that she looked happy on Saturday afternoon.

It may be mentioned here that 4 promising models died in the past 13 days. She might have been suffering from depression and this might have prompted her to commit suicide. A detailed probe has been initiated. All possible angles are being looked into.