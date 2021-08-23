Kasba: 3 hurt in clash between two groups

kolkata: A clash broke out between two groups in Kasba area over promoting related issues on Saturday night.



According to sources, on Saturday night, the members of the two groups got involved in an altercation over promoting related matters.

It has been alleged that both the group members suddenly started assaulting each other with fist and blows. Sharp weapons were also allegedly used. Meanwhile, both the group members called some miscreants and bombs were hurled at each other. Three people from both groups suffered injuries and have been admitted to a private hospital on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass. A case has been registered against both the group members. Police have detained a few people in connection with the case. However, nobody has been arrested till Sunday night. Meanwhile, probe in the matter is underway.