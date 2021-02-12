Karmo Bhumi initiative bags CSI-SIG e-Governance Awards

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's brainchild Karmo Bhumi, an initiative of state Information Technology & Electronics department, has won the 18th CSI-SIG e-Governance Awards 2020.



"Karmo Bhumi" was launched in June 2020 with the aim to offer job opportunities to IT professionals who might have returned to the state amidst the COVID pandemic.

At least 44,800 employees and 380 employers have registered in the Karmo Bhumi portal till date .

Karmo Bhumi is a "Skill Registry" web portal for the IT/ITeS sector.

It is a flow-based application running in the background and integrated with analytics to establish optimum match between the IT professional's credential and IT/ ITeS employer's requirements.

The state government has recently declared Karmo Bhumi an approved source of shortlisting candidates for recruitment in all IT/ITeS vacancy.

It is being integrated with Employment Bank to increase benefits to employers registered therein too.

The Computer Society of India (CSI) is the largest association of information technology professionals in India. With a view to focus on and foster e-Governance in the country, the CSI created a Special Interest Group (SIG) in e-Governance in 2002. CSI SIG e-Governance Awards programme sets a stage for the agencies and departments of the country to come forward and share their e-Governance experiences and knowledge with all.