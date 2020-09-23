Karaya café fiasco: 3 youths arrested

Kolkata: The police have arrested three youths in connection with the incident of employees of a café who were assaulted in Karaya from Hooghly on Tuesday night. On Thursday night the trio arrested had attacked a café-cum-hookah bar in Karaya area. It was alleged that the miscreants led by a person identified as Nishat Haider came to the cafe and asked to see the owner Rahul Singh. When the staff of the cafe told them that the owner was not there, they allegedly assaulted him. Later they assaulted the manager of the cafe using the handle of a pistol. Seeing arms, the customers fled from the spot. While leaving the cafe, the accused persons hurled a few bombs and fled.



During investigation, police identified three miscreants from the CCTV footage including Haider. But none of them were found despite repeated search operations in several areas. Late on Tuesday night, a team from the Kolkata Police's Detective Department went to the house of Sheikh Rustom to nab the accused persons.