Kanyashree tableau to be showcased at R-Day Parade in city

Kolkata: The Kanyashree tableau that has been rejected by the Centre in the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi will be showcased at the Republic Day Parade at Red Road in Kolkata. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be present at the programme.



"The tableau might have been rejected by the Centre but the people of Bengal who will be present at the programme on Republic Day Parade at Red Road will be delighted to see the tableau. This will be the

first among other tableaux which will roll out on Red Road during the parade," a senior official of the state government said.

Kanyashree, the state's social welfare project, was rejected for the Republic Day parade by an expert committee of the Defence ministry earlier this month. This is the second instance when the government's proposal to showcase Kanyashree during the Republic Day programme has been turned down by the Centre, after 2015.

The state's proposal 'Ekatai Sampriti' (Unity is Brotherhood) was rejected by the Centre in 2018 and when it was later shown at the state's parade, it was highly appreciated.

Besides Kanyashree, the state had also proposed the water conservation scheme 'Jol Dhoro Jol Bhoro' and 'Sabuj Sathi' for the parade, but both were rejected.

It may be recalled that Bengal had bagged the first prize by showcasing a tableau on Purulia's Chhau dance in 2014 and another themed on Baul artistes in 2016.

Kanyashree Prakalpa , the brain child of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that was launched in 2013, is a conditional cash transfer scheme with the aim of improving the status and well-being of girl children in Bengal, by incentivising schooling of all teenage girls and delaying their marriages until the age of 18, the legal age of marriage.

More than 60 lakh girls have already been enrolled under Kanyashree and funds for more than 57 lakh beneficiaries have already been sanctioned. Till December, the state government has released Rs 7,237.28 crore under the scheme.

The United Nations in 2017 had awarded the Kanyashree scheme with Public Service Award. It was chosen the best among 552 projects from 62 countries.

"The rejection is simply an instance of a step-motherly attitude by the Centre as we have been vocal against their anti-people laws like Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC)," a senior Trinamool Congress leader said and reiterated that Trinamool will continue to oppose policies that are anti-people.