Kanyashree girls take part in first ever district martial arts tournament

BALURGHAT: Kanyashree students from across all eight blocks and municipalities of South Dinajpur took part in the first ever district Kanyashree Inter-Block/Municipality martial art competition that was organised by the district administration in collaboration with South Dinajpur Taekwondo Association on Thursday afternoon. A total of 270 girls from 55 schools participated in the event.



An official source said that girls from Classes VIII to XII in four categories demonstrated their martial art skills in the two-day tournament. The winners were awarded trophies and certificates.

Chairman of Mackintosh Burn Ltd Shankar Chakraborty, who was present at the programme, said: "The maiden initiative to spread the awareness about martial art and its importance in our daily life to build a strong body and mind was successfully conducted by the district administration, in collaboration with the district Taekwondo Association. Self-defence for girls is very much important in today's scenario."

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal said: "The importance of sports in the life of a young student is valuable. Values like discipline, responsibility, self-confidence, sacrifice and accountability are ingrained effortlessly in young minds through sports."

According to the district nodal officer Mahadyuti Adhikary, the district administration was directly involved in conducting the necessary training for the girls on martial arts, in association with Taekwondo Association. "The tournament was meant for Kanyashree students and there was overwhelming response from across the blocks and municipalities," he said.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Sukumar Dey was also present at the competition.