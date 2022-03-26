Kanyashree girls learn to file plaints at police stations

balurghat: Kanyashree girl students from two local schools of Balurghat on Friday visited the women police station and the head post-office of Balurghat to eradicate the fear of either going to the police station or any government office for any purpose.



The students were accompanied by the teachers of both schools. One of the students, Prokriti Basak, who studies in Class VIII of Nadipar Girls High School said: "We had an unwanted fear and negative mentality towards the police station for the purpose of lodging a complaint." According to her, the visit will help the girl-students to uproot fear. "We learnt the procedure of lodging complaints and received the phone number for seeking any help from the police," she added. "The on duty woman police official had cooperated with us. We learnt the procedure of lodging complaints and received the phone number for seeking any help or assistance from the police station if we are facing any serious problem.

Later we visited the post-office too," she added. A teacher of Nadipar Girls High School Tapati Das who was with the students during the visit said: "The Kanyashree students will definitely be benefitted from this initiative." The girls learnt about the method of getting legal assistance from the law enforcers.