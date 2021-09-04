Kanyashree girls assist people at Duare Sarkar camps

Kolkata: Giving an overwhelming response to the call given by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, thousands of beneficiaries of Kanyashree Prakalpa from different schools came forward to assist applicants at Duare Sarkar camps in different ways.



At a Duare Sarkar camp held at Agarpara Kriranganer Ground in North 24-Parganas, members of a Kanyashree club along with their school teachers were found helping people in filling up their application forms.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday at the felicitation programme of meritorious students, had urged students in senior classes in schools and college goers to come forward to assist people at Duare Sarkar camps.

TMC Chief Whip in Assembly and Panihati MLA Nirmal Ghosh visited different Duare Sarkar camps on Friday and expressed his gratitude to the Kanyashree girls for their initiative.

At different Duare Sarkar camps in districts including Nadia, South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore too members of Kanyashree clubs helped people at Duare Sarkar camps.

Besides filling up application forms, the Kanyashree girls were also found helping elderly people in reaching to counters at Duare Sarkar camps. They were also found urging people to use masks and maintain other Covid protocols.

Besides Kanyashree girls, ASHA and ICDS workers have also been engaged at different places to help applicants in filling up their application forms.

It needs mention that the Mamata Banerjee government has ensured enrollment of 55.60 lakh girl students under the Kanyashree Prakalpa till date since March 2020.

The Bengal government celebrated the eighth Kanyashree Divas on Friday celebrating the success of the project that was the brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to empower girls.

With an aim to ensure that girls complete their school level studies instead of getting married early, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had introduced the scheme in 2012.

A beneficiary gets an annual financial assistance of Rs 1,000 from class VII onward to class XII under Kanyashree I (K-I) and a one-time grant (K-II) of Rs 25,000 if the beneficiary completes class XII level studies without getting married.