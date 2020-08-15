Kanyashree girls achieve success in medical, engg entrance exams

BALURGHAT: With the initiative to provide free coaching to eligible Kanyashree aspirants for medical and engineering examinations by the district administration, a considerable number of students from South Dinajpur has cracked the examinations, results of which were published recently.



Meanwhile, the district administration had earlier taken the initiative to provide free coaching to talented Kanyashree students in collaboration with a Kolkata-based NGO for both engineering and medical aspirants.

Project 'Lakshya' on Kanyashree Day on August 14, last year was announced for this purpose.

'Lakshya' provided free coaching to 40 short-listed needy girls aspiring for NEET for medical and JEE for engineering purposes. Of the 40 students, 16 were exclusively engineering aspirants. Seven students have secured credible rankings in engineering this year with 50 percent success rate. An official said the category-wise top rank for WBJEE Engineering in 2020 was 2,613 for the general category while 750 in SC and 780 in OBC-A categories respectively. One candidate will appear in the All India JEE (Advanced) and two others will sit for the All India JEE (Main) later in September. However, all hopes are pinned on NEET Medical Entrance in September because there are 24 aspirants for the same.

District Nodal Officer Mahadyuti Adhikary said: "Project 'Lakshya' was aimed at not just free coaching classes for entrance exams to Kanyashree girls but also to encourage and motivate other girls from remote areas of the district to emulate their success."