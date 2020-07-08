Kankurgachi murder case: Man who supplied pistol held

Kolkata: The city police have arrested the arms dealer who had supplied the pistol to Amit Agarwal who committed suicide after killing his wife in Bengaluru and mother-in-law in Kankurgachi on June 22.



The arms dealer Pankaj Kumar Prasad was arrested on the wee hours of Tuesday from Dosut area at Nawada in Bihar. He will be brought to Kolkata on transit remand within few days.

Sources informed that after interrogating Prasad, cops came to know that Amit had planned to murder his wife Shilpi and in laws several months ago.

He had even tried to hire a contract killer failing which he decided to kill them by

himself. In March he contacted Prasad and on March 7 he came to Kolkata to deliver the pistol. Later Amit went to his Maniktala flat which was given by his in law, Subhas Dhandhania and kept the pistol there. On March 8 he returned to Bengaluru.

On June 21, Amit killed Shilpi in Bengaluru and came to Kolkata on June 22 with his son whom he kept at

his brother's place before going to Kankurgachi to kill his in laws.